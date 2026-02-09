House set to vote on election rule changes that could limit access for millions

Election reform is expected to take center stage on Capitol Hill this week, with the House of Representatives set to vote on the controversial SAVE Act, which would impact elections nationwide.

Federal law already requires voters in national elections to be U.S. citizens. The SAVE Act would go further by requiring documented proof of citizenship when registering to vote and mandating a form of photo identification at polling places.

The legislation has been a longtime rallying cry for Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, who is actively lobbying Congress for election changes. On his Truth Social platform over the weekend, Trump said he is asking “all Republicans to fight” for the legislation.

Democrats and progressive groups are pushing back, arguing that proof-of-citizenship requirements at voter registration are not practical. Democracy Docket reports that at least 21.3 million voters — about 9% of American citizens of voting age — lack access to documents required under the bill.

If the SAVE Act passes the House this week, its prospects in the Senate remain uncertain. Republicans would likely need to change filibuster rules for the measure to advance.

One potential hurdle for implementation is the lack of new funding in the bill for local governments and election offices, which would be responsible for enforcing its provisions.

