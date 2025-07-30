Trump takes aim at India’s trade policies with new tariffs

President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on goods imported from India, citing the country's high tariffs on U.S. products and its purchases of Russian oil. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described India as a friend but criticized its trade policies, asserting that they are "far too high" for American goods.

The president's announcement also included his intention to impose additional penalties due to India's continued military and oil dealings with Russia, which he claimed enable the Kremlin's ongoing war in Ukraine. India's reluctance to support Western sanctions against Moscow stems from its longstanding ties to the Russian government.

The tariff announcement comes as the U.S. faces significant economic developments. India is one of America’s largest trading partners, and trade deals regarding the country were highly anticipated following Trump’s recent agreement with the European Union.

Adding to the day’s economic focus, the Federal Reserve is set to announce its decision on interest rates later today. Economists do not expect the Fed to lower rates, but President Trump used the release of recent GDP data—showing a growth rate of 3% that exceeded expectations—to urge the central bank to reconsider its stance on interest rates. He called for the Fed to ease rates to support home buying and refinancing.

As economic updates unfold, the reactions from both India and Russia remain to be seen in this increasingly complex trade scenario.

