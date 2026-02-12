Congress is set to leave town without funding DHS, making a partial government shutdown likely

Lawmakers on Thursday failed to reach a funding agreement for the Department of Homeland Security, setting up a partial government shutdown that would take effect on Friday night at midnight.

Congress has not set any more votes on the matter for this week and is scheduled to leave Washington for the next week.

Some members will travel to the Munich Security Conference. GOP leadership could call members back to DC with notice next week - but it's not clear if there will even be an agreement to vote on.

Senate and White House negotiators also failed to reach common ground on funding plans. Democratic Senators blasted the White House for refusing to agree to 'common sense' reforms to ICE.

In a letter released last week, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries laid out reforms they want to see to ICE practices, including banning facemasks, requiring the use of body cameras and IDs and ensuring state oversight of agency activity.

Partial government shutdown

A shutdown affecting DHS could furlough some employees or require them to work without pay. Lawmakers have said workers would continue to receive paychecks for several weeks, but without a definite agreement for funding that runway may expire.

Affected agencies would include the Transportation and Security Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard and the U.S. Secret Service.

