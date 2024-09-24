Gunfire damages Democratic campaign office in Arizona

A Democratic Party campaign office in Arizona was damaged by gunfire Sunday night, authorities in Tempe say.

The office, located just outside of Phoenix, houses staff for the Arizona Democratic Party, Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign and campaigns for House and Senate races.

Footage from Scripps News Phoenix showed bullet holes in a door and window. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Police are investigating the shooting as a property crime since the office was unoccupied at the time.

“Overnight, several shots were fired into our Tempe Democratic Party coordinated campaign office," Sean McEnerney, Arizona Coordinated Campaign Manager, said in a statement. "We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured."

This is a developing story and will be updated.