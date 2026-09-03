Police investigating vandalism at Douglas High ahead of rivalry football game

Douglas police are investigating an incident involving vandalism at Douglas High School.

This comes ahead of a football game between Douglas and Bisbee High Schools.

According to police, the vandalism happened overnight at the football stadium. Police are also looking to see if people associated with Bisbee High School may have been involved.

In a message to the school community, Bisbee High School Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McBeth said this does not reflect the values of the school community.

"We want to be clear that this type of behavior does not reflect the values of Bisbee High School our our school community. We expect our students and all those who represent our schools to conduct themselves respectfully, responsibly, and with good sportsmanship, both at school-sponsored events and throughout our community," she said.

Due to the investigation, this evening's bonfire has been canceled.

The school is still assessing other activities planned in the days leading up to the football game, as well as the game itself.