Pima County Health Department investigates confirmed measles case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department is investigating a confirmed measles case involving a Tucson resident who was fully vaccinated and developed symptoms after returning from international travel, health officials said.

The individual is not hospitalized and is isolating and recovering at home, according to the Pima County Health Department. The department is working with the Arizona Department of Health Services and local healthcare partners on the investigation. Health officials said the overall risk to the general public remains low.

Measles is a serious viral infection that can cause permanent damage or death, especially for children under age 5, health officials said. It is one of the most contagious illnesses and can spread through direct contact, infected surfaces, and can live in the air for up to two hours.

Symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure and may include fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and a rash that usually begins on the face and spreads downward, health officials said. Serious complications can include permanent hearing problems or vision loss, pneumonia, brain damage, and death.

Potential exposure locations

The Pima County Health Department has identified the following locations where potential exposure may have occurred. Health officials said anyone present at these locations during the dates and times listed should monitor for symptoms through the indicated date.

La Posada Oro Valley, 11050 N. Avenida Posada De Oro, Oro Valley — July 9, 2026, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monitor for symptoms through July 31, 2026.

L.A. Fitness, 4240 N. 1st Ave., Tucson — July 9, 2026, 8-11:30 p.m. Monitor for symptoms through July 31, 2026.

Sprouts, 4282 N. 1st Ave., Tucson — July 9, 2026, 9 p.m.-midnight. Monitor for symptoms through July 31, 2026.

QuikTrip, 68 W. River Rd., Tucson — July 10, 2026, 9 a.m.-noon. Monitor for symptoms through Aug. 1, 2026.

La Posada Oro Valley, 1050 N. Avenida Posada De Oro, Oro Valley — July 10, 2026, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monitor for symptoms through Aug. 1, 2026.

Tucson Mall, 500 N. Oracle Road, Tucson (Hollister/Aeropostale, HMN, Lids and Pink) — July 11, 2026, 5-9:30 p.m. Monitor for symptoms through Aug. 2, 2026.

Banner - University Medical Center South, Emergency Department, 2800 E. Ajo Way, Tucson — July 14, 2026, 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monitor for symptoms through Aug. 5, 2026.

Walmart, 455 E. Wetmore Rd., Tucson — July 14, 2026, 7-9:30 p.m. Monitor for symptoms through Aug. 5, 2026.

What to do if you were at an exposure location

Health officials said anyone who believes they may have been exposed and is experiencing symptoms should stay home, avoid contact with others, and contact a healthcare provider or the Pima County Health Department at 520-724-7797 before seeking in-person care.

The Pima County Health Department said it will be contacting individuals who may have been exposed as part of contact tracing efforts. Calls will come from a 520-724 phone number. Those exposed may also receive a text message from the Health Department. Residents are asked to answer calls and respond promptly to public health outreach, the department said.

Measles is preventable, health officials said. One dose of the MMR vaccine — which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella — is about 93% effective. Two doses are about 97% effective. People who are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated are at higher risk of infection. Individuals born before 1957 are generally considered immune.

"While no vaccine provides 100% protection, two doses of the MMR vaccine offer very strong immunity," Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Director, said. "Because immune responses can vary from person to person, high community vaccination coverage is essential to protect those who are most vulnerable and to limit the spread of measles."

MMR vaccinations are available at all Pima County Health Department clinics regardless of insurance status, the department said. The vaccine is also available at many commercial pharmacies, primary care providers, and federally qualified health centers. Clinic hours and locations are available on the Health Department's website.

For more information, visit pima.gov/measles or contact Pima County Health Department Epidemiology at 520-724-7797.

