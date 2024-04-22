Ozzy Osbourne, Cher among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 inductees

It's been a little over two months since the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees were announced. On Sunday night during "American Idol," the Rock Hall announced who made the cut.

The inductees this year are:

Performer Category:

-Mary J. Blige

-Cher

-Dave Matthews Band

-Foreigner

-Peter Frampton

-Kool & The Gang

-Ozzy Osbourne

- A Tribe Called Quest

Musical Influence Award:

-Alexis Korner

-John Mayall

- Big Mama Thornton

Musical Excellence Award:

- Jimmy Buffett

- MC5

- Dionne Warwick

- Norman Whitfield

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

- Suzanne de Passe

“Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

Mariah Carey, Jane's Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Sade and Sinéad O'Connor were among those who were nominated in February but not selected.

The Rock Hall says an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination to be considered.

The induction ceremony will take place Oct. 19.

