Outside access attempts bring system outages to Casino Del Sol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FBI and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department are investigating after Casino Del Sol says an outside attempt to access their network caused an outage.

On their website, the casino says the outage impacted everything from bingo to their phone system.

They provided an update to their outage Tuesday evening.

We continue to diligently work on restoring all systems in our network to provide you with the best Casino Del Sol experience possible. Below is an update as to how our systems are running:

All Slot Machines are fully operational, including the slot ticketing system.

Bingo is, unfortunately, closed until further notice.

No casino credit is available at the moment.

The cage is currently cashing in slot tickets and gaming cheques. Cash services at the cage are currently unavailable.

Promotional kiosks are unavailable.

Club Sol is closed until further notice. This includes card reprinting.

Poker, Table Games, and the SolSports Sportsbook remains open.

All dining outlets and bars continue to be cash transactions only.

Our phone system is still down, with no ETA for it being back up.

We are honoring all existing hotel/RV park bookings; however, we cannot make new bookings for the time being.

All AVA Show tickets can still be purchased online. We will continue to provide updates as systems come back online.







Again, we sincerely apologize for the incredible inconvenience this network outage has caused all of our loyal guests. Your presence at our resort is invaluable, and we are working as efficiently as possible to ensure things return to normal at Casino Del Sol as soon as possible. Casino Del Sol

In a tweet, the Casino said their ATMs were still down at the Casino of The Sun but were fully restored at at the Casino Del Sol property. They added that their restaurants are only taking cash.

ATM UPDATE: At this point, all ATMs at the Casino Del Sol property have been fully restored and are available for use. ATMs at Casino of The Sun are still down. However, we continue to work diligently to restore them as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/QVjQ7OaJnL — Casino Del Sol (@CDSResort) February 27, 2024

In a statement to KGUN 9, Casino Del Sol said "We extend our sincerest apologies for any disruption or concern this incident may have caused to our valued guests. Your trust and security remain our top priorities."