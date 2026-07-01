WATCH: DPS talks 'Arrive Alive' safety initiative to make Arizona's roads safer

PHOENIX — Arizona officials are working to make sure everyone can "arrive alive" through a new multi-year initiative to make our roads safer.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s most recent data from 2024, there were more than 120,000 crashes across the state, resulting in more than 1,100 deaths and more than 37,000 injuries.

The Department of Public Safety, the Governor's office, and the Arizona Department of Transportation are introducing a new "Arrive Alive" campaign, which is a public safety initiative to reduce serious and deadly crashes throughout the state.

Officials say there will be increased education, enforcement, technology, community engagement, and more.

In the video player above, ABC15 talks with DPS Colonel Jeff Glover about the safety campaign.