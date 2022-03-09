Upgrades State Route 189 Nogales project nears completion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A long-term, $134 million to improve State Route 189 in Nogales is nearing completion.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the project includes a new connection that links the Mariposa Road port of entry with Interstate 19.

“The SR 189 project is a winner for southern Arizona, our entire state, and the Arizona-Mexico corridor,” said Governor Doug Ducey, in a statement. “It’s exactly the project we need to ensure the smooth and safe flow of commerce, bringing goods and people into the country. Thank you to the city of Nogales, Santa Cruz County, and all of the partners in and around Nogales who helped make this unique project possible.”

Upgrades include flyover ramps connecting the highway with I-19, streamlining border traffic, and minimizing stops. The project began construction in May 2020.

“This project was essential to ensure the safety of our residents and the millions of tourists who rely on this road to get to their destinations,” said Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino, in a statement. “The construction phase of the project was also a great contributor to our local economy. I am grateful to ADOT and all those that contributed to this major project making Nogales’ roads second to none.”