Tucson wards see early requests for discounted neighborhood speed humps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While speed humps in neighborhoods can cost upwards of $5,000, the city helps subsidize neighborhoods looking to add them to make their streets safer.

The program requires that a neighborhood pays $500 per speed hump. Because of the discounted rate, the humps are often in high demand.

"Frankly they are gone the second the calendar flips to July 1st," Ward Six Councilmember Steve Kozachik said. "We have people lining up already for next fiscal year."

Kozachik said that the program is first come first serve.

"So if neighbors want to take advantage of this, they should really contact their ward office like now," Kozachik added. "Even though it's just March their five allocations are going to be gone by the time July happens."

There are also some other things neighborhoods need to do to get them. This is what the city says:

A neighborhood or an association representative fill out the Speed Hump Request Form

A petition form and highlighted neighborhood map will be sent to the mailing address provided.

Petitions are filled out and require 60% approval signatures from neighbors on abutting streets.

The petition is then scanned and emailed to, neighborhoodtraffic@tucsonaz.gov or taken to, ATTN: NTMP 201 N Stone Avenue – 5th Floor.

The Department of Transportation and Mobility will review approved applicants.

If the street is approved for construction the contact/liaison will be notified. (If your street is denied an explanatory email will be sent.)

For more information on the program, visit tucsonaz.gov.