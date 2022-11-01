TPD: High speed factors into death at Old Nogales and Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say speed was a factor in a wreck that killed two young people on at Old Nogales Highway and Valencia.

The weekend crash puts a sharper point on what law enforcement says is a growing issue: High speed driving, and even racing on the street.

Tucson police are not saying the death was the result of street racing, but you probably know from your own driving it seems more and more likely you’ll encounter someone else driving far too fast.

The roadside memorial for 19-year-old Jaen Soto Machado and 20-year-old Yairelma Sarahi Holgiun hints at how violent the wreck was. The ground is charred where their pickup caught fire.

Tucson Police say they were driving at high speed north on Old Nogales Highway, clipped a curb at Valencia and lost control.

People along Old Nogales say it has a reputation for fast driving.

Angelica Brinton says she’s been driving Old Nogales as long as she’s been driving and it still makes her nervous.

“It's hectic, it causes a lot of anxiety, especially that I do come here not as often, but I do do a lot of my little shopping and things like that. And, you know, it just causes so much anxiety just having to be mean to get to the same light at the same time.“

Tucson Police have been careful to trace this accident to excessive speed, and not to street racing. But TPD and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been teaming up to discourage speeding, and they’ve broken up large street racing incidents.

Deputy Tyler Legg says any wide road without a lot of stop lights can be a street racing zone. He says if a car blasts by you at high speed, assume other speeders could be right behind.

“Somebody may be trying to catch up. So there might be more than one person that's driving, you know, recklessly on the roadway. So just use your situational awareness and keep in mind what's around you and behind you.”

And he says if you see a reckless driver, get the best description you can and call 911.