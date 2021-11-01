SunTran to increase service from east side to downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For some, riding the bus isn't just a choice. It's a necessity.

"It's sort of a necessity for me because I don't drive. I don't have a driver's license," said Jim, a regular SunTran rider.

Jim takes the SunTran bus to work every day, but his commute is about to go by a lot faster.

"We're very excited to be creating a new service. It's a rapid service. It's the first rapid service in Tucson," said City of Tucson Transit Administrator, Rhett Crowninshield.

Starting in May 2022, SunTran buses will make stops along Broadway from Houghton Road to Sixth Avenue every 10 minutes. The goal is to make it easier for people to get from the East side to downtown.

"We're looking at it from the standpoint of how we can make things easier for our riders, as well as our constituents," said Crowninshield.

The trips will have an eco-friendly focus. Crowninshield said some of the city's new electric buses will be used on the faster route.

"A number of our riders are concerned about getting on a bus and taking it somewhere they don't know because our routes are circuitous now. When you create a new route that is straight, people will know where it is going. They can very easily determine on a map where they hope to go," said Crowninshield.

The plan will open new transportation opportunities in a part of town that's quickly growing.

"If you go to a city like Vancouver, you can miss your bus and don't have to worry. You just wait 10 minutes and another one comes along. If we could move in that direction it would be a better thing for everyone. More people would use the bus. Less people would drive their cars and the air would be a lot cleaner," said Jim.

SunTran wants to hear your thoughts about the new rapid service plan. To attend an upcoming community input session, click here.