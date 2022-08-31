South Houghton Road widening project update

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Transportation Department shared an update on its South Houghton Road widening project, as crews install infrastructure for storm water drainage and separate the road from bicycle lanes.

The project is adding lanes to a three-mile two-lane stretch of Houghton south of I-10. The section of road has also been prone to flooding in years past.

Northbound lanes have been rough graded to prep for new pavement. #PCDOT #PCDOTatWork Borderland Construction Company Inc pic.twitter.com/6UMCx8knWW — PimaCountyDOT (@PimaCountyDOT) August 30, 2022

The Houghton Road project will provide a connection to the Julian Greenway Wash portion of the Chuck Huckleberry Loop.

The project is scheduled for completion by December 2022.

You can view an interactive map of this project and other Pima County roadway projects on the County's website.

