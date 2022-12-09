Sierra Vista Police Department buckling down on speeders in residential areas

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department is buckling down on those who speed through neighborhoods.

A grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety is covering overtime costs for officers to complete these extra patrols. Sgt. Tim Wachtel, leader of the Aggressive Driver Details, said the department received the grant in October this year and it will cover through September 2023.

Concerned citizens report the neighborhoods to the department for them to look into. Each month the officers decide what location they would like to patrol. November's spot was Desert Shadows Drive, by the hospital. Wachtel said people used the road as a way cut time getting to the hospital, but can forget children and pedestrians are out and about in the area.

“Obeying the speed limit at 25 miles per hour if you're over that and something happens, a kid jumps out or something like that the chances of you avoiding that accident is slim,” Wachtel said.

The areas of detail are normally on cross-through streets. These roads are not main streets but can be shortcuts to popular destinations. The streets cut through neighborhoods which is why residents contact the police with concerns.

“The average speed (we see on the detail) is just about the speed limit or a little above but there are times we get those individuals who are well over," Wachtel said. "Just obey the speed limit that’s all I can tell ya.”

SVPD will be in marked and unmarked vehicles while on these monthly details. Wachtel warns the public to watch their speed because a warning isn't guaranteed if you are you stopped.

The Sierra Vista Police Department is reminding the public to stay alert and avoid distractions while driving. With the holidays around the corner traffic will increase and students will be off from school.