Roller Coaster Road residents express concerns, new tech could help slow drivers down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the twists and bumps, Roller Coaster Road certainly lives up to its name. Residents in the area are concerned that people are driving above the speed limit, leading to crashes. Lora Key, one of the residents, said some of the crashes even end up on her neighbor's front yards.

"They have rolled in their yard or they can’t get out of their driveway because there is an accident," she said. "People just fly down there, it’s incredible.”

She's spoken to the Pima County Sheriff's Department who told her that speed cameras aren't used anymore. Key said many of her and her neighbors are looking for more safety precautions like guard rails, speed signs, speed bumps or even a deputy to monitor traffic.

But the Pima County Department of Transportation Director Ana Olivares said since Roller Coaster Road is a collector road, there's not much they can do. Guard rails are just placed in certain areas, because in certain spots, the car could bounce back in a narrow area.

"It’s not necessarily a neighborhood roads so the speed bump or speed mitigations are pretty much just designed for neighborhood and local roads,” Olivares said.

She said it really comes down to the drivers taking responsibility for slowing down and following all safety precautions.

"So you know enforcement and the person taking care of themselves and how they drive the speed limit is the best we can do," she said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office's Melissa Hernandez said just a few days ago, they received new radar speed signs that show drivers their speed.

“They can actually take analytics from them and they’ll see how many times people go over the speed limit, and that will send analytics to the sheriff’s department,” she said. “We can put that sign on the street to gather some stats before placing a deputy there."

She said the best thing to do is contact the sheriff's office if you have any concerns.