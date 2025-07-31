Phoenix-area drivers continue to ignore HAWK crosswalk signals

PHOENIX — Phoenix is expanding its High Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) light system to improve pedestrian safety as drivers continue to run red lights at crosswalks.

New numbers released by ADOT show pedestrian deaths in Arizona are trending down, but numbers remain high. In Maricopa County, nearly one pedestrian is hit and killed by a car every other day.

HAWK signals, like the one at 30th Street and Indian School Road, allow pedestrians to safely cross streets with heavy traffic but no major intersection. While pedestrians have been using these crosswalks throughout Phoenix, police say many drivers still don't understand how they work.

"I see people blow through the red light constantly, because they don't treat it like a normal red traffic signal, because it's not at an intersection," said Sergeant Justin Wood of the Phoenix Police Department.

Sgt. Wood and other members of the traffic unit have been stepping up enforcement near HAWK signals, giving out multiple tickets a day.

In one instance, as a pedestrian got the walk signal, a grey SUV started to slow down, but then decided to head through the crosswalk. That earned the driver a citation from Sgt. Wood.

"Most vehicles had stopped going east and west on the street. The pedestrian had started to cross the street, but our driver decided she didn't want to wait for the red light any longer," Wood said.

Lauren Evans with the Phoenix Streets Transportation Department said it’s a common occurrence for pedestrians.

"This is why we have these signs posted here reminding pedestrians to be vigilant when they're crossing the roadways," said Evans.

When drivers approach a HAWK, they should know that if no light is on, they can continue driving. Once the light turns yellow, they should prepare to stop, and when it's solid red, they must make a complete stop, even if no pedestrians are visible. Once the red lights begin blinking, drivers may proceed if no pedestrians remain in the crosswalk.

"Unfortunately, making the wrong choice can be something as expensive as a speeding ticket or running a red light. But you could also injure somebody, or something worse," Evans said.

According to AAA, Arizona has the highest rate per capita of red light running deaths. The City of Phoenix plans on installing five more HAWK Signals by the end of 2025.

