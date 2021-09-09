Monsoon weeds create driving hazards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High water and slick streets are not the only driving hazards that come from the monsoon. In KGUN9 On Your Side’s Operation Safe Roads, we have more on a monsoon effect that can put drivers in danger when there’s not a cloud in the sky.

Driving around town you may find it’s a lot harder to get a clear view to pull out safely. You can thank our active monsoon for that.

Generous rains have been a welcome boost to our parched desert plants. But that’s not a good thing everywhere.

When rain pumped up the plants on medians and roadsides it created some dangerous blind spots that make it harder to see oncoming traffic when you want to pull out.

Jerry Hawkins is a driver who says, “The biggest issue is you're having to pull further out than you should be pulling out to see past the vegetation, and I think it's dangerous.”

Pima County and the City of Tucson have landscaping crews busy making sure roadsides look good and drivers see well.

Pima County Public Works Supervisor Connie Hutchins says: “A lot of the requests we're getting right now are safety. Can’t see stop signs, can’t see street signs, can’t see coming out of the driveways.”

People can call the city and county for help when something is blocking safe views of the road. Connie Hutchins says heavy rains from this year’s monsoon pushed Pima County’s calls up about fifty percent.

And it’s not just up to government crews and contractors to ensure clear views of the road. City and County ordinances say property owners have to keep weeds down, including on property they own along streets.

Pima County residents can call 520-724-6410 for help with problems like weeds blocking safe roadside views. Residents in Tucson City Limits can call 520-791-3154 or email tdotconcerns@tucsonaz.gov

