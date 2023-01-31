Family of woman killed in crash ask drivers to be more cautious

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The sisters of a 27-year-old woman who died due to injuries from a crash Saturday, Jan. 14 are asking for drivers to be more cautious on the road.

Tayler Miller was the passenger in a Chevy Impala that hit another car while making a left onto 5th Street from Chantilly Drive, about a block north of Park Place Mall near Sewell Elementary.

Both Miller and the driver of the Impala, a 48-year-old male, were brought to the hospital with serious injuries. Miller died from her injuries 10 days later, Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Speaking with KGUN 9, her sisters Jazmyne and Illiana Leibas remember who Miller was while urging drivers to slow down.

“She was just always there for you, kind of guiding you and she was really sweet, very quiet,” Jazmyne Leibas said. “She loved reading her books. The one thing she wanted to be was a mom but she didn’t get that chance.”

Illiana Leibas encourages drivers on the road to “be cautious.” She said “don’t go 17 to 20 miles per hour over the speed limit in the area that you're at. Just pay more attention and be aware. Defensive driving is a big thing you need to learn here in Tucson and just being more safe.”

The two sisters also shared words from their parents about Miller.

Reading on behalf of their mother, Jazmyne said “Tayler had a beautiful soul and she was always there for anyone who needed a helping hand whenever she was having difficulties in her own life.” Their dad added “Tayler without you, the world is a little less bright but the shining of my love for you in my heart will always lead me back to you. Daddy will see you on the other side.”

Jazmyne and Illiana said Miller and her boyfriend were planning to start their life together in Alabama this summer. They say she always had a gift for helping, and had aspirations of going back to school to receive her doctorate.

The family has set-up a GoFundMe on Miller’s behalf.

Neither driver was impaired at the time of the crash. Initial interviews and roadway evidence indicate that failure to yield from the stop sign by the Impala is the known contributing factor. Investigators are also working to determine if speed was also a factor.

No one has been arrested or charged. Police are still investigating.

