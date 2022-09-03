Extra traffic enforcement for Labor Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A long holiday weekend can mean a highway to trouble. There will be extra law enforcement on the road to try to make sure everyone has a safe holiday.

Whether you're taking a long road trip or just some short hops, you can run into holiday driving syndrome with drunk drivers, tired drivers or drivers who are all around reckless. That’s why you’re likely to see some extra law enforcement.

A holiday weekend can put extra cars on the road with drivers in a hurry to get there and a hurry to get back.

Jennifer Heise was about to get in her car when she said, “It's absolutely crazy. There's so many people out there, they're not paying attention, all they care about is getting from A to B.”

Alberto Gutier, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says saving minutes can cost lives.

“One of the issues that we're having in our freeways and streets or roads all over the state is speed, aggressive driving, people in a hurry. What's the hurry? Okay, so you got to where you're going 10 minutes late. Wow. Horrible you lost 10 minutes.”

Speeders and increased risk of DUIs have law enforcement all over the state adding extra enforcement to get dangerous drivers off the roads.

Valerie Estrada and her friends are headed to the beach in Rocky Point. They’re happy to hear there will be extra enforcement on the Arizona part of their trip.

KGUN reporter Craig Smith asked Valerie: “What would you say to all those other crazy drivers out there?

Valerie: “Hey, guys, you guys are not the only ones out on the road. You know, take everybody's lives into consideration. Get safe. Get to your destination safely so you can enjoy your trips like us. So just be safe.”