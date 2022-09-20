Equitable public transportation on Broadway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “Imagine a world where you can step out your door, walk a few blocks, and hop on a bus to your favorite destination," said Krista Currans, University of Arizona School of Landscape Architecture and Planning Professor.

Eight student researchers consulted with City of Tucson Planners with a report that shows the potential challenges and opportunities when it comes to public transportation improvements in Tucson.

Those research students are Garrett Aldrete, Jacob Burg, Noah Cannold, Ben Carpenter, Longhao Guo, Melanie Olson, Chrissy Scarpitti and Nathalia Untiveros.

The students focused on the four-mile section of Broadway Boulevard in midtown while analyzing the corridor infrastructure.

“How many curb cuts are found throughout Broadway, where are those curb cuts, how many sidewalks have cracked or broken concrete that makes it difficult for people to traverse," said Garrett Aldrete, Student Researcher.

Students found that the corridor was lacking recent investments and wasn't catering to the population in the underserved areas: older age, disabilities, language barriers and job accessibility.

The area around the Broadway Corridor accounts for 8% of the region’s jobs, plus it’s the most substantial economic area in the City of Tucson.

The research students are hoping that the city recognizes that investing in transportation means a more sustainable, equitable and accessible city.

Three scenarios were created to show city leaders a new way of transit investing: a high-capacity transit, a bus rapid transit and streetcar transit.

“These initial planning exercises can be really useful when having these discussions with communities to see those potentials," said Currans.

This transportation report was honored by the American Planning Association of Arizona (APA) with the 2022 Student Project Award. The eight student's received the award at the Arizona State Planning Conference in August 2022.

Although this idea is not an official city project, students researchers hope this can get conversations started, that way people can see the impact that transit development planning can have on a community.

For more information on the three transportation plans created by students, click here.