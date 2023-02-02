Dash camera footage shows person crossing six lanes of I-10 traffic

A trucker’s dash camera video shows the stunning moments of a person running through traffic on I-10 recently. The video shows a person dodging oncoming traffic and stopping right in between two semi-trucks.

“The first word is just shock,” said President and CEO of the Arizona Truckers Association Tony Bradley. “The second was, thank goodness everybody is ok because you know somebody going across six lanes of traffic with so many vehicles on the road could have been horrific. It could’ve been a catastrophe.”

Bradley says the safety coordinator from White Mountain Trucking sent him the video after the driver got to a safe spot.

“Cameras are something relatively new and our industry has embraced them in many cases and we see things all the time that the cameras are now showing just the stupid things people do in front of a commercial truck,” Bradley said.

Arizona DPS told ABC15 Thursday that the man had a felony warrant and was running from Tolleson police when he chose to run across I-10. The man was eventually arrested and faces several charges. Nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

The driver's skills in this situation helped keep everyone safe.

“They see a lot of things on the road and experience a lot of things the everyday driver doesn't get to see,” Bradley told ABC15. “But most importantly they're trained to be diligent all the time. They are trained to drive slowly and be aware of their surroundings.”

Details on what the man was wanted for were not immediately released.

----

