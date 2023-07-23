Crash on West Valencia Road and South Gila Avenue leads to road closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is restricting traffic on West Valencia Road and South Gila Avenue.

It says this is due to a crash, which deputies are currently looking into. Investigators have closed eastbound Valencia Road to secure the scene.

!!!! Lane restriction due to crash - W. Valencia Rd and S. Gila Ave !!!!



Deputies are working an injury crash near W. Valencia Rd and S. Gila Ave. East bound Valencia is closed while they conduct their investigation. Please avoid the area and watch for stopped traffic! pic.twitter.com/yUcocQlXZy — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 23, 2023

"There is one vehicle that has rolled," Public Information Officer Deputy Gordon R. Downing tells KGUN 9. "Deputies are trying to determine if a second vehicle was involved."

He also confirms authorities do not know how bad the injuries are, yet.

Deputies are warning drivers to please avoid the area and watch for stopped traffic.

Stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.