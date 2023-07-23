Watch Now
Crash on West Valencia Road and South Gila Avenue leads to road closure

Sheriff's department confirms vehicle rollover
Posted at 9:04 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 00:04:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is restricting traffic on West Valencia Road and South Gila Avenue.

It says this is due to a crash, which deputies are currently looking into. Investigators have closed eastbound Valencia Road to secure the scene.

"There is one vehicle that has rolled," Public Information Officer Deputy Gordon R. Downing tells KGUN 9. "Deputies are trying to determine if a second vehicle was involved."

He also confirms authorities do not know how bad the injuries are, yet.

Deputies are warning drivers to please avoid the area and watch for stopped traffic.

Stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.

