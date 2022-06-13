Construction begins for new roundabout in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction begins today for a new roundabout in Marana at the Twin Peaks and Sandario Road intersection.

The roundabout aims to keep drivers safe and slow them down. The Town of Marana's Project Manager Mac Murray said a roundabout is a safer way to quickly get people to their destination, with less points of contact than a regular four way stop.

"Traffic in the morning backs up for almost a mile in that direction," he said. "We have those peak points in the AM and PM, and with this roundabout it will get people through this quicker.”

The intersection is just a few miles away from Marana High School and it's the primary route for people to take to school. Marana Unified School District leaders encourage parents to talk with their students about driving through that intersection when school begins.

"We ask that people review the communications and resources that we provide and have conversations with your students and also give them a little extra time to get to school on those first few days as everyone is figuring out the roundabout," MUSD's Director of Public Relations Alli Benjamin said.