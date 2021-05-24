"Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign launches in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is an effort to save lives on our roads across Arizona - "Click It or Ticket."

"It is a targeted enforcement toward seat belt and child restraint usage and the purpose of it is to prevent injuries and deaths in traffic collisions," says the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The weeks-long enforcement starts Monday, May 24th and involves Sheriff's Deputies, Police and State Troopers to make sure everyone in the car is buckled up.

Sergeant Edward Curtin with PCSD says, "anyone seated in the front seat is required to wear a seat belt. Anyone under the age of 15 in the backseat or any other part of the vehicle is required to be restrained. Child restraint laws indicate anybody 5 or under are required to be in a car safety seat up and up to 8-years-old will be required to be in a booster seat."

Experts say despite efforts to educate people about the importance of wearing seat belts, car crashes are still the leading cause of death and serious injuries in Arizona.

"Just the experience over 15 years working in the traffic unit, seat belts save lives. We've seen people that are restrained appropriately in horrendous crashes that have survived, whereas crashes that seem relatively minor- people have suffered serious injuries or death for not wearing seat belts," says Sgt. Curtin.

Besides staying safe, there is even more of a reason to make sure you are buckled up. "If found responsible in court, they could face fines," PCSD says.

The National campaign runs from May 24th through the first week of June.