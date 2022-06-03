City of Tucson aims to improve cycling safety with more bike boulevards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is adding more bike boulevards across several neighborhoods over the next few months. The green lanes and extensive signage is particularly prevalent near the University of Arizona, but the city hopes to bring it to more neighborhoods.

The project manager Collin Chesston said they are in the design phase, which means they're figuring out where to put each of the speed humps, signs, green lanes and the cross walks.

"These are all low volume low speed streets so we are just adding traffic calming to slow the cars down," he said. "The intent is to get cars to go 15-18 miles per hour and that reduces the difference between the speed bikes and cars are going."

Some of the neighbors think it's going to create too much slow traffic near their homes, while others believe it's a great idea. Longtime resident Lois Dudley said it's important to slow the traffic down, especially to protect the kids in the area.

"With the bikes and everything for the kids and everything, I think it’s great," she said. "I think the people here will get used to that and the walkway over there willbe nice because there are too many people that have gotten hit and killed.”

She said this way, less people will speed down the road and it will be more safe for the families to enjoy being outside together.