Drunk driver killed her father. Hear her message

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Holidays like July 4 are days to celebrate—and sometimes celebrate too much. That can lead to drunk driving—and deaths.

Sara Petty knows firsthand the loss when irresponsible drivers drink, drive, and kill.

It’s been about 18 years since the September night when a young man, driving drunk, ran a stop sign. He killed Sara’s father Scott McDermott. Her mother needed extensive surgery and rehab.

She says afterward some of her own friends would try to drink and drive with her in the car.

“Sometimes people will be like, Oh, your dad died in a car accident and they don't they may not know their circumstances surrounding it. They may not know that, you know, even the slightest bit of alcohol can make you impaired. So I think just you know, just being more open about the situation and everything that happened I definitely think helped in my case.”

Sara Petty says these days when almost everyone has a phone in their pocket, there’s less excuse than ever to drink and drive when it’s so easy to call a friend, a parent, or a ride-share service.

