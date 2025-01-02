2025 ADOT update: Road projects wrap up, others begin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For local drivers, the new year means the end is in sight for some large construction projects, but other projects will be beginning.

How about some good news to start out the new year? We have some from ADOT. ADOT tells us that the I-10 Orange Grove interchange is due to open in early 2025.

Work that closed the Orange Grove exit was part of theproject to widen I-10 from Ina to Ruthrauff. It started not quite two years ago. ADOT expects it to finish up about the middle of this year.

Even if drivers know the final product will make their drives easier, in the meantime it’s: “Frustrating,” says Ron, who says, “You know, waiting behind cars and traffic, it's never fun, never a fun thing, so I would say an annoyance.”

Mellisse Weldon says, “It's not the finest experience I've ever had, but fortunately, I've accessed other routes.”

Lorelei Bushlow says, ‘That's not convenient for me at all. I have to take Thornydale all the way down so Cortaro to Thornydale and all the way down when if that's open, I hop on the freeway and, boom, get off right there. And I'm a few minutes from my home.”

ADOT says growth is driving the need to create wider roads to drive on and while one project wraps up, another one will begin.

In the second half of this year ADOT will start widening I-10 between Kino and Country Club. That project should run mid 2025 through 2028.

Garin Groff of ADOT says: “With the upcoming I 10 project from Kino to Country Club, ADOT will be maintaining two lanes of travel in each direction during peak travel times. That's to minimize disruption.”

The new year will also see changes to I-19. It will get some of the smart signs that warn of hazards ahead.