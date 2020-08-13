Car crashes into Tucson home

TUCSON, Ariz. —

A Tucson family is thankful to be alive after a car crashed into their home and left a chunk of it in shambles. On Monday morning Wendell Waldron says his family woke up to a nightmare. Someone crashed a black car into the side of his home at the 7200 block of South Camino Grande. The car stopped within inches of his 27-year-old disabled son. The impact destroyed an interior and exterior wall and shifted his bed.

"Oh my god it was unreal. I had just finished putting my son to bed and all of a sudden I heard what sounded like a bomb go off in his room. When I went to check on my son I saw a car stuck inside of his room. I had to get my son out of the room. He’s legally blind, mentally challenged, does not talk and he can’t walk he has to be in a wheel chair,” Waldron said.

To make things worse the driver dumped the car and took off afterwards. The family had a similar crash in December of 2012 and that driver hit the same area of the house. But Waldron says Monday’s crash was more devastating because this time it actually reached his son's bed.

“There was no one in the car when I went outside. I’m really happy that my son is alive. To almost take someone's life away from them it's unbelievable,” Waldron said.

KGUN 9 reached out to Tohono O’odham police and we’re told the crash is still under investigation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department assisted tribal police in their search for the driver.

"Why was he running if you do something wrong just stop? I plan to buy four big boulders and park it right in front of this wall so this won’t happen again, Waldron said,"

A GoFundMe page was set up to cover repairs and expenses to help keep the family safe in the future.

