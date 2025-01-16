David Lynch, visionary filmmaker and artist, dies at 78

David Lynch, a filmmaker, musician, and artist, whose surrealist work continues to have a cult-like following, died at age 78, his family announced on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Lynch's family did not reveal his cause of death.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time," his family wrote. "There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'

"It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

Lynch was nominated for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay Oscars in 1981 for "The Elephant Man." He was also Oscar-nominated for Best Director in 1987 for "Blue Velvet" and in 2002 for "Mulholland Drive."

He also received critical acclaim for directing television's "Twin Peaks" for three seasons.

His first full-length feature film, “Eraserhead,” released in 1977, continues to resonate with fans.

Although his last feature film that he directed was in 2006, he continued to lead short films and music videos in addition to returning to direct a third season of "Twin Peaks" in 2019.

In 2019, Lynch earned a Lifetime Achievement Academy Award.