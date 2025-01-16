Actor, baseball broadcaster Bob Uecker dead at age 90

Long-time Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker, who was also known for his witty commentary in the "Major League" series of films, died at the age of 90, the Brewers announced via social media on Thursday.

Uecker often poked fun at his own short-lived baseball career, which included stints with the Braves, Cardinals and Phillies. Uecker joined the Brewers broadcast team in the club's second year in 1971. He remained with the team until his death.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Bob," the Uecker said in a statement. "To many, he was an announcer and entertainer whose humor and voice transcended the game, but to us he was so much more. Bob faced a private battle with small-cell lung cancer since early 2023, which he met with the same strength and resilience that defined him. Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter."

Uecker was also known for his comic chops. He lent his voice to "Bob Uecker's Wacky World of Sports," which poked fun at the antics of competition. He also was the voice of the fictional version of the Cleveland Indians in the Major League films. In those films, Uecker developed the catchphrase, "just a bit outside" to describe a pitch that wildly missed the strike zone.

He also made dozens of appearances on "The Tonight Show" during Johnny Carson's tenure. It was on Carson's show where he was often referred to as "Mr. Baseball."

In 2003, he earned the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame. During his acceptance speech, he satirically explained how he realized his playing career was over.

"I once ordered a dozen flame-treated bats, and they sent me a box of ashes, so I knew at that time things were moving on," he said. "But there are tips that you pick up when the Braves were going to release me. It is a tough time for a manager, for your family, for the player to be told that you're never going to play the game again. And I can remember walking in the clubhouse that day, and Luman Harris, who was the Braves' manager, came up to me and said there were no visitors allowed. So again, I knew I might be moving on.

"Paul Richards was the general manager and told me the Braves wanted to make me a coach for the following season. And that I would be coaching second base. So again, gone."