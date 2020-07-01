Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWorld News

Actions

Volvo Cars recalls nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide

items.[0].image.alt
AP2009
Alan Diaz/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this July 21, 2009 file photo, the Volvo logo on the front grille is shown in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, file)
Volvo Cars recalls nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jul 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-01 13:14:49-04

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Volvo Cars says it is recalling nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide as a preventive measure after the company discovered that a steel wire connected to the front seat belts can be weakened.

The front seat belts are anchored to the car via this steel cable which can be subject to wear and tear.

There have been no reports of injuries or accidents linked to the fault. The Swedish carmaker says the recall has been declared to avoid future issues.

The recall is the biggest ever for the brand. The affected models are Volvo S60, S60L, S60CC, V60, V60CC, XC60, V70, XC70, S80 och S80L manufactured between 2006 and 2019, The Associated Press has learned.

No current models are included in the recall.

Volvo Cars has been owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group since 2010.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson