Volvo Cars recalls nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Volvo Cars says it is recalling nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide as a preventive measure after the company discovered that a steel wire connected to the front seat belts can be weakened.

The front seat belts are anchored to the car via this steel cable which can be subject to wear and tear.

There have been no reports of injuries or accidents linked to the fault. The Swedish carmaker says the recall has been declared to avoid future issues.

The recall is the biggest ever for the brand. The affected models are Volvo S60, S60L, S60CC, V60, V60CC, XC60, V70, XC70, S80 och S80L manufactured between 2006 and 2019, The Associated Press has learned.

No current models are included in the recall.

Volvo Cars has been owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group since 2010.

