Vera Lynn: 'Sweetheart' singer of World War II dead at 103

LONDON — Dame Vera Lynn, the endearingly popular “Forces’ Sweetheart” who serenaded British troops abroad during World War II, has died. She was 103.

During the war and long after, Lynn got crowds singing, smiling and crying with sentimental favorites such as “We’ll Meet Again,” and “The White Cliffs of Dover.”

The family statement says Lynn was surrounded by her close family. They did not give a cause of death.

The statement says “The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers.''

