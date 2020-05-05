Menu

Venezuela: 2 US 'mercenaries' among those nabbed after raid

Matias Delacroix/AP
Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab holds up twitter posts during a press conference regarding what the government calls a failed attack over the weekend aimed at overthrowing President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 4, 2020. The twitter posts are between two members of the opposition, Humberto Calderon and Yon Goicoechea. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Posted at 10:24 AM, May 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-05 13:24:14-04

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says authorities arrested two U.S. citizens among a group of “mercenaries” trying to kill him.

The Monday arrests come a day after a deadly beach raid near the Caribbean nation’s main port city.

Maduro appeared on state TV, holding up blue U.S. passports, belonging to Luke Denman and Airan Berry. Both are former U.S. special forces soldiers.

Maduro says they prove the U.S. is plotting his ouster.

They’re just two of dozens of Venezuelan officials have detained since the pre-dawn beach raid on Sunday that left eight people dead.

