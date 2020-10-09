UN's World Food Program wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

ROME — The United Nations' World Food Program has won the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe.

The announcement was made Friday in Oslo by the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

From air-dropping food in South Sudan to creating an emergency delivery service to keep aid flowing despite coronavirus travel restrictions, the Rome-based organization has long specialized in getting assistance to some of the world’s most dangerous and precarious places.

It provided assistance to almost 100 million people in 88 countries last year.

The organization's head said the entire team deserved the award.