UN's World Food Program wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

Mackenzie Knowles-Coursin/AP
A World Food Programme (WFP) truck backs up to load food items from a recently landed UN helicopter, in Yida camp, South Sudan Friday, Sept. 14, 2012. Roads have become impassable due to rains, forcing humanitarian agencies to bring supplies in by air to Yida refugee camp which is home to thousands of people who have fled recent fighting in Sudan's Southern Kordofan state and around the border of Sudan and South Sudan. (AP Photo/Mackenzie Knowles-Coursin)
Posted at 4:30 AM, Oct 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-09 07:30:43-04

ROME — The United Nations' World Food Program has won the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe.

The announcement was made Friday in Oslo by the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

From air-dropping food in South Sudan to creating an emergency delivery service to keep aid flowing despite coronavirus travel restrictions, the Rome-based organization has long specialized in getting assistance to some of the world’s most dangerous and precarious places.

It provided assistance to almost 100 million people in 88 countries last year.

The organization's head said the entire team deserved the award.

