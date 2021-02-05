Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWorld News

Actions

This tiny chameleon could be the world's smallest reptile

items.[0].image.alt
Frank, Kathrin Glaw/AP
Picture taken in 2012 in Munich, Germany shows a newly discovered species of chameleon which is a contender for the title of world's smallest reptile. Scientists from Madagascar and Germany called it Brookesia nana, said the male appeared is just 13.5 millimeters big. (AP Poto/Frank Glaw)
Madagascar Tiny Chameleon Brookesia nana
Posted at 12:04 PM, Feb 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-05 14:04:34-05

BERLIN — Scientists from Madagascar and Germany say a newly discovered species of chameleon is a contender for the title of world’s smallest reptile.

The international team of researchers that classified the new species they named Brookesia nana said the male's body appeared to be just 13.5-millimeters-long, or about half an inch.

That’s at least 1.5 millimeters smaller than the previous record-holder, another member of the Brookesia family.

The tiny male and a slightly larger female were spotted on a mountainside by a local guide during an 2012 expedition.

Scientists found that the male's genitals were almost one-fifth of its body size, possibly to allow it to mate with the larger female.

To confirm Brookesia nana as the smallest reptile species, more examples will need to be found.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.