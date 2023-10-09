Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWorld News

Actions

Surge in rail traffic on North Korea-Russia border suggests arms supply to Russia, think tank says

Koreas Tensions
Vladimir Smirnov/AP
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2023. North Korea on Monday, Sept. 25 called South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol “a guy with a trash-like brain” and “a diplomatic idiot” as it slammed him for using a U.N. speech to issue a warning over the North’s deepening military ties with Russia. (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Koreas Tensions
Posted at 6:48 PM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 21:48:46-04

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. think tank says recent satellite photos show a sharp increase in rail traffic along the North Korea-Russia border, indicating the North is supplying munitions to Russia.

Beyond Parallel, a website run by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, made the assessment on Friday.

It says satellite images as of Thursday captured “a dramatic and unprecedented level of freight railcar traffic” at the Tumangang Rail Facility on the border.

Speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s drained arms inventory flared last month, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!