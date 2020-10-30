Menu

Strong Aegean Sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey

Posted at 5:49 AM, Oct 30, 2020
ISTANBUL (AP) — A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece.

Turkey’s interior minister reports that six buildings in western Izmir province were destroyed.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake centered in the sea registered at a 6.6 magnitude, but other agencies recorded magnitudes of 6.9 and 7.0.

Turkish media showed wreckage of a multiple-story building in central Izmir, with people climbing it to reach rescuers. Smoke was filmed in several spots.

The governor says there is no immediate information on casualties.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, where Istanbul is located.

