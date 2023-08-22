Watch Now
Spanish singer Miguel Bosé robbed, bound along with children at Mexico City house

Alan Hess/Alan Hess/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016 file photo, Spanish pop star Miguel Bosé performs at RiseUp As One at Cross Border Xpress in San Diego. On Aug. 21, 2023 Bosé wrote on his Instagram account that armed assailants burst into his house in Mexico City on Friday, Aug. 18, and tied him up, his two children and household staff for more than two hours while they ransacked the premises. (Photo by Alan Hess/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 5:05 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 20:05:06-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Spanish singer Miguel Bosé says 10 armed assailants burst into his house in Mexico City and tied him, his two children and household staff for two hours while they ransacked the premises.

Bosé wrote in his Instagram account on Monday that he and his children are okay following the Friday home-invasion robbery.

But he described the ordeal as “very tense, uneasy, and unpleasant.”

Bosé says the gang took his car and other possessions before leaving.

It was one of two violent events in Mexico City involving foreigners over the weekend.

On Saturday, thieves on a motorcycle shot to death a man from India on an expressway in a robbery.

