Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says that Princess Beatrice has gotten married in a private ceremony, with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in attendance.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Friday morning at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The BBC described Mozzi as a “property tycoon.”

The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended, in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Andrew announced last November that he would step back from his public duties amid heavy criticism over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, married wine merchant and brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

