Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

Peter Byrne/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Britain's Princess Beatrice with her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, in York, England. Buckingham Palace says that Princess Beatrice has got married in a private ceremony, with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in attendance. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Friday, July 17, 2020 at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended, in line with COVID-19 guidelines. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP, file)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jul 17, 2020
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says that Princess Beatrice has gotten married in a private ceremony, with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in attendance.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Friday morning at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The BBC described Mozzi as a “property tycoon.”

The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended, in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Andrew announced last November that he would step back from his public duties amid heavy criticism over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, married wine merchant and brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

