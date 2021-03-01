Prince Philip moved to a new hospital to treat infection, Royal Family says

Buckingham Palace said Monday that Prince Philip had been transferred to a new hospital for treatment, the Associated Press reports.

According to ITV News, Philip left King Edward VII hospital in an ambulance and is now being treated at St. Bartholomew's Hospital. The two facilities are located about 3 miles from each other in central London.

Doctors are treating Phillip for an "ongoing infection" and are monitoring a "pre-existing heart condition."

The palace said that Philip "remains comfortable and is responding to treatment" but will remain hospitalized "at least the end of the week."

Philip, 99, was initially hospitalized last Tuesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.