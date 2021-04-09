Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies at 99

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday morning at Windsor Castle, the Royal Family confirmed.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, recently spent several weeks in the hospital and underwent a heart procedure earlier this year.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.