Pregnant elephant dies after biting pineapple stuffed with firecrackers

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested a man accused of causing the death of a pregnant elephant that died after biting a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers that exploded in its mouth.

The 15-year-old elephant was unable to eat after the injury and died in a river in Pallakad in southern Kerala state.

Details of the suspect aren't immediately available.

The state forest department is investigating whether he was a poacher or a farmer who wanted to kill the elephant to prevent it from damaging crops.

The elephant’s death has caused an outrage among animal rights activists. One of India's leading businessmen, Ratan N. Tata, said "justice needs to prevail."

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is also among those calling for an end to these "cowardly acts."