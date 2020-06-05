Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWorld News

Actions

Pregnant elephant dies after biting pineapple stuffed with firecrackers

items.[0].image.alt
Rajesh U Krishna/AP
This May 27, 2020 photo shows an injured 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant standing in Velliyar River moments before it died in Palakkad district of Kerala state, India. Indian police on Friday arrested one person for causing the death of the elephant which chewed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers that went off in its mouth in southern India. The female elephant couldn’t eat because of the injury in its mouth and it died in a river later in a forest in Pallakad area in southern Kerala state on May 27, said a state forest officer, Surendra Kumar. (AP Photo/Rajesh U Krishna)
Pregnant elephant dies after biting pineapple stuffed with firecrackers
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jun 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-05 11:31:34-04

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested a man accused of causing the death of a pregnant elephant that died after biting a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers that exploded in its mouth.

The 15-year-old elephant was unable to eat after the injury and died in a river in Pallakad in southern Kerala state.

Details of the suspect aren't immediately available.

The state forest department is investigating whether he was a poacher or a farmer who wanted to kill the elephant to prevent it from damaging crops.

The elephant’s death has caused an outrage among animal rights activists. One of India's leading businessmen, Ratan N. Tata, said "justice needs to prevail."

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is also among those calling for an end to these "cowardly acts."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis

America in Crisis

The latest information on the peaceful protests happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd.