Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

U.S. Geological Survey
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-23 12:24:07-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake centered near the resort town of Huatulco, Oaxaca, has shaken southern and central Mexico.

The quake caused buildings in Mexico City to sway and sent thousands of residents into the city’s streets Tuesday. Seismic alarms sounded mid-morning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.

Power was knocked out in some areas, but there were not immediately reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 7.4 and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state. It hit at 11:29 a.m. ET at a depth of 16 miles and the epicenter was about 7 miles south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan, USGS says.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1000 kilometers of the earthquake epicenter near the coast of Oaxaca.

This story is developing and will be updated.

