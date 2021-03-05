Menu

Pope Francis arrives in Iraq amid pandemic to rally country's Christians

First pope to visit country
Pope Francis
Posted at 5:07 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 07:59:12-05

BAGHDAD — Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq to urge the country’s dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns.

Iraqis are keen to welcome him and the global attention his visit will bring.

Iraq's foreign minister described the visit as a historic meeting between the “minaret and the bells,” saying Iraqis were eager to welcome Francis’ “message of peace and tolerance.”

Francis’ plane touched down at Baghdad’s airport just before 2 p.m. local time.

A red carpet was rolled out on the tarmac and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was on hand to greet him.

