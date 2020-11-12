Peacekeeping force says Egypt helicopter crash killed 8, including 6 Americans

JERUSALEM (AP) — The international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement has confirmed the deaths of eight peacekeepers in a helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai region.

The Multinational Force and Observers said six Americans, a French and a Czech were killed. It said a ninth peacekeeper survived and was evacuated for medical treatment.

Names of the deceased are being withheld until next of kin are notified of the deaths.

The force says “all indications” are that the crash was an accident, but it will still be investigated to determine a cause.

The peacekeepers are responsible for monitoring troops levels and protecting free navigation in the area.

Thirteen countries contribute troops to the force, with the U.S. providing the largest contingent.

