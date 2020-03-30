Menu

Painting by Vincent van Gogh stolen from Dutch art museum that was closed because of COVID-19

Posted: 6:41 AM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30
Exterior view of the Singer Museum in Laren, Netherlands, Monday March 30, 2020. Police are investigating a break-in at a Dutch art museum that is currently closed because of restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the museum and police said Monday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch museum that is currently closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus says a painting by Vincent van Gogh was stolen in a raid overnight.

The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam says “Spring Garden” by the Dutch master was stolen in the early hours of Monday.

Museum director Evert van Os said the institution that houses the collection of American couple William and Anna Singer is “angry, shocked, sad” at the theft of the painting.

The value of the work, which was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the northern Dutch city of Groningen, was not immediately known.

Police are investigating the theft.

