Nearly half a million Australians ordered to evacuate during severe flooding

About half a million of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in Australia due to flooding.

The country’s southwest coast is seeing some of the worst flooding in more than a decade.

The Rural Fire Service in Sydney has been helping people and their pets get to safety.

The Australian Defence Force has also been rescuing people and their pets in New South Wales.

The Rescue Collective reports it has received more than 500 calls for animal rescues in Brisbane.

While rain is expected to continue until Monday, emergency crews do not expect flooding to worsen.