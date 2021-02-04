Myanmar blocks access to Facebook as resistance to coup grows

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar’s new military government has blocked access to Facebook as resistance to Monday's coup surges amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected government and its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Facebook is especially popular in Myanmar and is how most people access the internet.

Protests against the military takeover are growing despite the Facebook blockage.

About 70 recently elected lawmakers defied the military by asserting that they were the country's legitimate legislature.

The slogan “Don’t want dictatorship” was scrawled on a wall on a busy street in Yangon.

In Mandalay, a small but spirited street protest was broken up by police.