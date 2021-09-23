Lava flow slows from volcanic eruption on Spanish island

TODOQUE, Canary Islands — The advance of lava from a volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands has slowed significantly.

That raised doubts Thursday about whether it will fan out across the land and destroy more homes instead of flowing into the sea.

A giant river of lava slowed to 13 feet per hour after reaching a plain on the island of La Palma, located just northwest of the African coast. The lava had been moving at 2,300 feet per hour on Monday, a day after the eruption Sunday.

The lava has grown thicker as it slows and has risen up to 50 feet high in some places.

According to The Associated Press, Guardia Civil said seismic activity in the area, which surged before the eruption and has remained strong, has stabilized.

No casualties have been reported in connection to the eruption or the flow of lava. Scientists had been monitoring seismic activity on the island, allowing for more than 7,000 people to evacuate ahead of the eruption.

However, the damage has been significant as lava has swallowed up around 350 homes.

Prior to Sunday, the last eruption on La Palma occurred 50 years ago and lasted over three weeks, The Associated Press found.